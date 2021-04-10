SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
BATTLE OF WITS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) makes a new ally. Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) battle for control of Luthor Corp.READ MORE: Michigan's Expungement Law Takes Effect On Sunday
Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#603).READ MORE: Michigan Hospitals Postponing Elective Surgeries Following COVID-19 Surge
Original airdate 4/13/2021.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 7,834 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths Friday