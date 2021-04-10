  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    02:22 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:52 AMComics Unleashed
    03:22 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
Filed Under:CW, Supergirl

SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

BATTLE OF WITS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) makes a new ally. Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) battle for control of Luthor Corp.

Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#603).

Original airdate 4/13/2021.

