CHARMED – Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

SURPRISE! – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) are visited by a mysterious stranger looking for answers.

Macy helps Jordan (Jordan Donica) face down the past.

Also starring Rupert Evans and Poppy Drayton.

Rupert Evans directed the episode written by Geraldine Elizabeth Inoa and Jeffrey Lieber (#309).

Original airdate 4/11/2021.

