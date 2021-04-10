THE FLASH – Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
FROST MUST FACE HER PAST – When a mysterious ice-powered enemy frames Frost (Danielle Panabaker) for a brutal crime, she must find a way to clear her name.READ MORE: Michigan's Expungement Law Takes Effect On Sunday
Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) have a surprise houseguest, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continues to deal with Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore).READ MORE: Michigan Hospitals Postponing Elective Surgeries Following COVID-19 Surge
Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Jess Carson (#707).MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 7,834 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths Friday
Original airdate 4/13/2021.