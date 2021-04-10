  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    02:22 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:52 AMComics Unleashed
    03:22 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, The Flash

THE FLASH – Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

FROST MUST FACE HER PAST – When a mysterious ice-powered enemy frames Frost (Danielle Panabaker) for a brutal crime, she must find a way to clear her name.

READ MORE: Michigan's Expungement Law Takes Effect On Sunday

Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) have a surprise houseguest, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continues to deal with Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore).

READ MORE: Michigan Hospitals Postponing Elective Surgeries Following COVID-19 Surge

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Jess Carson (#707).

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 7,834 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths Friday

Original airdate 4/13/2021.