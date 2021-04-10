LEGACIES – Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
IMPENDING DOOM — After capturing a new monster at the school, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the Super Squad learn some terrifying news about one of their own.
A surprise visit from Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) gives Josie (Kaylee Bryant) some much-needed courage.
MG (Quincy Fouse) and Ethan (Leo Howard) team up to help others.
Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi and Ben Levin also star.
Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi and Ben Levin also star.

Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Price Peterson (#310).
Original airdate 4/15/2021.