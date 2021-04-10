  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    02:22 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:52 AMComics Unleashed
    03:22 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Legacies

LEGACIES – Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

IMPENDING DOOM — After capturing a new monster at the school, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the Super Squad learn some terrifying news about one of their own.

READ MORE: Michigan's Expungement Law Takes Effect On Sunday

A surprise visit from Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) gives Josie (Kaylee Bryant) some much-needed courage.

MG (Quincy Fouse) and Ethan (Leo Howard) team up to help others.

READ MORE: Michigan Hospitals Postponing Elective Surgeries Following COVID-19 Surge

Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi and Ben Levin also star.

Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Price Peterson (#310).

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 7,834 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths Friday

Original airdate 4/15/2021.