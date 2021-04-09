(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of weekend construction in Metro Detroit.
MDOT says that weather affects all work and may cause delays or cancellations.
Here’s the list below:
I-75:
FWY CLOSURE & 1 LANE OPEN! Different days/times. All ramps closed within these work zones.
NB:
Wayne – NB I-75, McNichols to M-102/8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.
Wayne/Oakland – NB I-75, 7 Mile to 8 Mile/M-102 AND 696 to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.
Oakland – NB 75 CLOSED 8 Mile to 696, Fri 11pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – NB I-75, Caniff to 7 Mile, 2 lanes open, Sun 7am-end of May.
SB:
Wayne – SB I-75, 8 Mile/M-102 to McNichols, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.Fri:
Oakland – SB I-75, 14 Mile to I-696, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.
Oakland – SB I-75 CLOSED 696 to 8 Mile/M-102, Fri 11pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – SB I-75 McNichols to M-8/Davison, 2 LANES OPEN, NIGHTLY Sat-Wed 9pm-5am, incl ramp.
I-94:
Wayne – EB I-94, Chalmers to Moross, 2 LANES OPEN, moving right lane closure, Sat 8am-12pm.
Wayne- WB I-94, Haggerty to Rawsonville, 1 LANE OPEN, daily, 830am-330pm thru end of May.
I-275:
Oakland – NB I-275, 8 Mile/M-102 to I-96, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-7pm.
Oakland – NB I-275 ramp to WB I-96, 1 ramp lane open, Sat 7am-7pm.
Oakland – NB I-275 ramp to EB I-696, 1 ramp lane open, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.
M-3: (Gratiot Ave)
Macomb – NB/SB M-3 at Frazho, 3 LANES OPEN, intermittent closures, Fri 9am-3pm.
Macomb – NB/SB M-3 at Frazho, 3 LANES OPEN, intermittent closures, M-F 9am-3pm.
Macomb – EB/WB Couzens at M-3, 2 LANES OPEN, M-F 9am-3pm.
Macomb – EB/WB Frazho at M-3, 2 LANES OPEN, M-F 9am-3pm.
Macomb – NB/SB M-3 at Couzens, south of 9 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, M-F 9am-3pm.
Macomb – EB/WB 12 Mile CLOSED at M-/Gratiot, Mon 6am-Fri 5pm.
M-5:
Oakland – SB M-5, Middlebelt to 8 Mile, 3 LANES OPEN, intermittent closure, Sat 9am-3pm.
M-8: (Davison)
Wayne – EB/WB M-8 ramps to NB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
M-10: (Lodge)
Wayne – SB M-10, 7 Mile to McNichols, 2 LANES OPEN, right closed, Mon 7am thru Fri 6pm.
Wayne – NB M-10, Meyers to Outer Drive, 2 LANES OPEN, right closed, thru Wed 6pm.
M-59:
Oakland – EB/WB M-59 at Adams, 2 LANES OPEN, daily, Mon –Wed 9am-3pm.
M-85: (Fort St)
Wayne – NB/SB M-85 at Van Horn, right lane closed intermittent, Mon 9am-3pm.
M-102: (8 Mile)
Oakland/Wayne – WB 8 Mile/M-102, Evergreen to US-24, right lane closed, daily M-F 9am-3pm.
Oakland/Wayne – WB M-102 Service Drive at M-10, intermittent closure, Sat 6am-12pm.
Oakland/Wayne – EB/WB 8 Mile ramp to NB 75, ramp closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
M-150: (Rochester Rd)
Oakland – NB/SB M-150, Hamlin to Avon, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-10am.
US-12: (Michigan Ave)
Wayne – EB US-12 at Oakwood Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, right lane closed, Sat 9am-3pm.
Wayne – WB US-12 at Evergreen, 2 LANES OPEN, right closed, Sat 9am-3pm.
