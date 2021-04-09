  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of weekend construction in Metro Detroit.

MDOT says that weather affects all work and may cause delays or cancellations.

Here’s the list below:

I-75:  

FWY CLOSURE & 1 LANE OPEN! Different days/times. All ramps closed within these work zones.

NB:

Wayne – NB I-75, McNichols to M-102/8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne/Oakland – NB I-75, 7 Mile to 8 Mile/M-102 AND 696 to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland – NB 75 CLOSED 8 Mile to 696, Fri 11pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – NB I-75, Caniff to 7 Mile, 2 lanes open, Sun 7am-end of May.

SB:

Wayne – SB I-75, 8 Mile/M-102 to McNichols, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.Fri:

Oakland – SB I-75, 14 Mile to I-696, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland – SB I-75 CLOSED 696 to 8 Mile/M-102, Fri 11pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – SB I-75 McNichols to M-8/Davison, 2 LANES OPEN, NIGHTLY Sat-Wed 9pm-5am, incl ramp.

I-94:

Wayne – EB I-94, Chalmers to Moross, 2 LANES OPEN, moving right lane closure, Sat 8am-12pm.

Wayne- WB I-94, Haggerty to Rawsonville, 1 LANE OPEN, daily, 830am-330pm thru end of May. 

I-275:

Oakland – NB I-275, 8 Mile/M-102 to I-96, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-7pm.

Oakland – NB I-275 ramp to WB I-96, 1 ramp lane open, Sat 7am-7pm.

Oakland – NB I-275 ramp to EB I-696, 1 ramp lane open, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.

M-3: (Gratiot Ave)

Macomb – NB/SB M-3 at Frazho, 3 LANES OPEN, intermittent closures, Fri 9am-3pm.

Macomb – NB/SB M-3 at Frazho, 3 LANES OPEN, intermittent closures, M-F 9am-3pm.

Macomb – EB/WB Couzens at M-3, 2 LANES OPEN, M-F 9am-3pm.

Macomb – EB/WB Frazho at M-3, 2 LANES OPEN, M-F 9am-3pm.

Macomb – NB/SB M-3 at Couzens, south of 9 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, M-F 9am-3pm.

Macomb – EB/WB 12 Mile CLOSED at M-/Gratiot, Mon 6am-Fri 5pm.

M-5:

Oakland – SB M-5, Middlebelt to 8 Mile, 3 LANES OPEN, intermittent closure, Sat 9am-3pm.

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne – EB/WB M-8 ramps to NB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.  

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne – SB M-10, 7 Mile to McNichols, 2 LANES OPEN, right closed, Mon 7am thru Fri 6pm.

Wayne – NB M-10, Meyers to Outer Drive, 2 LANES OPEN, right closed, thru Wed 6pm.

M-59:

Oakland – EB/WB M-59 at Adams, 2 LANES OPEN, daily, Mon –Wed 9am-3pm. 

M-85: (Fort St)

Wayne – NB/SB M-85 at Van Horn, right lane closed intermittent, Mon 9am-3pm.

M-102: (8 Mile)

Oakland/Wayne – WB 8 Mile/M-102, Evergreen to US-24, right lane closed, daily M-F 9am-3pm.

Oakland/Wayne – WB M-102 Service Drive at M-10, intermittent closure, Sat 6am-12pm.

Oakland/Wayne – EB/WB 8 Mile ramp to NB 75, ramp closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-150: (Rochester Rd)

Oakland – NB/SB M-150, Hamlin to Avon, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-10am.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne – EB US-12 at Oakwood Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, right lane closed, Sat 9am-3pm.

Wayne – WB US-12 at Evergreen, 2 LANES OPEN, right closed, Sat 9am-3pm.

