Daily Covid-19 Minute: CDC Travel GuidelinesThe CDC now says people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can travel safely within the United States. The agency now has evidence that fully vaccinated individuals are less likely to get Covid-19 and spread it to others. Vaccinated travelers do not need to get tested for covid before or after traveling and don’t self-quarantine upon returning home. Some precautions are still in place and the CDC says even vaccinated individuals should wear a mask, stay six feet away from others, and often wash their hands. This applies to fully vaccinated people as well. That means it’s been two weeks since your second shot for Pfizer and Moderna or two weeks since your Johnson & Johnson shot.

19 hours ago