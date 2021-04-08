(CBS Detroit) – Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy says no charges will be filed in the fatal police shooting of Hakim Littleton.
Worthy says the Detroit Police officers on the scene acted inREAD MORE: Orion Township Four-Month-Old Safe After Found Abandoned in Woods
self-defense after the victim was shot at officers first.
Police Chief James Craig said he released body-cam footage of the shooting in response to unfounded social media claims.READ MORE: Dan Gilbert and Wife Donate $30M To Cranbrook Academy
The shooting happened last July at the height of officer-involved
shootings and protests.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Michigan Officials Warn Beachgoers To Be Mindful of Rise In Drowning Cases