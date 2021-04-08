(CBS Detroit) – A four-month-old baby is safe tonight after police say the child was abandoned near an Orion township creek.
Oakland County sheriff deputies located the baby Wednesday morning after interviewing the mother.
Police say calls from neighbors and a local school reported a
distraught woman hiding in the bushes.
Deputies believe the case may involve prescription drug abuse.
The mother is expected to face child abuse charges.
The mother is expected to face child abuse charges.