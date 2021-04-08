  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS Detroit) – A new safety warning tonight for those heading to Michigan’s beaches for the warm weather.

Officials say to be mindful of the water conditions to avoid drowning.

Ocean and coastal management reports 56 people drowned in Lake Michigan last year up from 2019.

Experts say fewer lifeguards, canceled swimming lessons, and high waters are all to blame.

