Daily Covid-19 Minute: Likelihood Of ReinfectionThanks to a new study out of Denmark, we may have a better understanding of what the chances are that you can get reinfected with Covid-19. Researchers there looked at over five hundred thousand people diagnosed with covid and found only 0.65% of them got sick again with coronavirus. The degree of protection varied by age with younger patients having 80% protection against getting sick again while those over age 65 were only 47% protected against reinfection. While natural infection does provide some defense against getting sick again, we don’t know how long it lasts and while most experts say at least three months, this may be less if you’re older.

2 days ago