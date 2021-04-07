(CBS DETROIT) – A 64-year-old man is in police custody following a triple shooting in Detroit.
It happened Wednesday morning just before 1:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Ward, where police said the 64-year-old man entered the location and began shooting.
A 24-year-old man died at a local hospital, a 22-year-old man was listed in critical condition, and a 43-year-old man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Police say the 64-year-old man fled the scene in a pick-up truck but was later arrested. Police also recovered the weapon used during the shooting. The driver, however, is still on the loose.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
