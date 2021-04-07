MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 8,015 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 30 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 715,478 and 16,327 deaths as of April 7.READ MORE: Metro Detroit Doctor Says New Variant Likely To Blame For Rise In Michigan COVID Hospitalizations
READ MORE: A Michigan University Is Offering College Students A Scholarship To Study Cannabis
In the state, as of April 2, there has been a total of 577,141 recovered cases of COVID-19.
MORE NEWS: 2 Die In Benton Harbor Fire; Cause Not Yet Known
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.