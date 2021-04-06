  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, COVID-19 Vaccine, Health Department, Michigan, vaccination

(CBS DETROIT) – At least 246 fully vaccinated residents contracted COVID-19 according to state health officials.

Another three of those fully vaccinated died.

READ MORE: Seniors At Henry Ford Village Run A High-Tech Production TV Studio For Hundreds Of Residents

These numbers are from January through March.

READ MORE: Gov. Whitmer Gets COVID Vaccine, All Residents 16 And Up Now Eligible

Breakthrough cases are rare, but a state health department official says it is still possible to test positive for COVID-19, even after getting the second dose of the vaccine.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 4,964 New COVID-19 Cases, 58 Deaths Tuesday

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.