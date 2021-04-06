(CBS DETROIT) – At least 246 fully vaccinated residents contracted COVID-19 according to state health officials.
Another three of those fully vaccinated died.
These numbers are from January through March.
Breakthrough cases are rare, but a state health department official says it is still possible to test positive for COVID-19, even after getting the second dose of the vaccine.
