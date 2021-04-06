  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $38 million to rebuild nearly six miles of I-69 from Miller Road to M-19, and M-19 from I-69 to Burt Road.

I-69 traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures and traffic shifts. Ramp closures at Riley Center Road will also be required throughout various phases of the project. M-19 traffic will be maintained with a temporary signal.

MDOT says the safety benefits of this work will rebuild deteriorating pavement on both I-69 and M-19.

