(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $38 million to rebuild nearly six miles of I-69 from Miller Road to M-19, and M-19 from I-69 to Burt Road.
I-69 traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures and traffic shifts. Ramp closures at Riley Center Road will also be required throughout various phases of the project. M-19 traffic will be maintained with a temporary signal.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 4,964 New COVID-19 Cases, 58 Deaths Tuesday
MDOT says the safety benefits of this work will rebuild deteriorating pavement on both I-69 and M-19.READ MORE: Gov. Whitmer Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Alongside Teen Daughter
MORE NEWS: Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Injures 3 Children
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.