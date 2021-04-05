SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit suburb plans to place memorial flags outside its municipal campus to remember residents and their loved ones who have died due to the COVID-19 virus.
The memorial will be displayed from May 10-28 in Southfield. The names of the deceased will be read aloud during a May 11 candlelight vigil, the city said.
Residents can submit by May 3 the names, brief biographies and photos of those they wish to be honored in an online memorial and at the vigil here.
More than 260 Southfield residents have died from complications due to the coronavirus, according to the city.
"With so many Southfield lives lost to COVID-19, we felt it was vitally important to pay tribute to these cherished friends and family members," Mayor Ken Siver said. "We hope that this memorial tribute provides some comfort to the many families who have lost loved ones as we remember these individuals and share how they inspired us and contributed to our community."
