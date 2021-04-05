(CBS DETROIT) – A Georgia man has been charged in connection to a shooting that killed a 29-year-old Detroit man.
Darryl Johnson, 24, of Dalton, Georgia, has been charged with first degree murder, four counts of felonious assault and five counts of felony firearm.
It happened March 27 at 1:48 p.m. in the 14700 block of Eight Mile Road.
Police were dispatched to a motel where Johnson, 29-year-old Otis Coil and four others were having a gathering.
When police arrived, they saw Coil lying on his back with a gunshot wound on his left side.
Coil was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
It is alleged that a verbal argument between Johnson and Coil escalated and Johnson fatally shot Coil.
Johnson also allegedly pointed his gun at two men and two women who were also at the incident.
After this, Johnson fled on foot, but shortly after the incident surrendered himself to Detroit Police Officers with the aid of a relative.
