PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Friday, April 9, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.
Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.
The magicians featured in the episode include Moritz Mueller, Michael Feldman, Magical Bones and Seth Raphael.
Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother") serves as host (#727).
Original airdate 4/9/2021.