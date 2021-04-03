LEGACIES – Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF — As tensions build between Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), the latest monster’s arrival at the school will force them to set aside their differences in order to defeat it.READ MORE: Community Easter Hunt Honors Memory Of Slain Teen
Meanwhile, Alaric (Matthew Davis) comes up with an excuse to keep tabs on Josie (Kaylee Bryant) at Mystic Falls High, and Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) helps Kaleb (Chris Lee) cope with a recent fallout with MG (Quincy Fouse).READ MORE: Officials: Travel Numbers Rising At Western Michigan Airport
Aria Shahghasemi and Leo Howard also star.
Barbara Brown directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Adam Higgs (#309).MORE NEWS: Gov. Whitmer Announces New Vaccine Site In Oakland County
Original airdate 4/8/2021.