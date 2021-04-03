SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother.
Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they’ve ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point.
Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos (#602).
Original airdate 4/6/2021.
