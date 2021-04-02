WEXFORD COUNTY, MI (PATCH) — Michigan State Police said a Lawton man was arrested Friday during a traffic stop after giving officers a fake name for someone who turned out to be a real person wanted on several warrants.
The arrest occurred around 6:30 a.m. when troopers with the agency's Cadillac Post noticed a car parked on the shoulder of highway M-55 near Taylor Lane in Clam Lake Township. The car's lights were off, and a woman was in the driver's seat while a man sat on the passenger's side, troopers said.
When the troopers turned on their emergency lights, the man ducked down into his seat, officials say. After being confronted by the troopers, the man gave them a fake name — which was associated with several active arrest warrants, officials said.
For the complete story visit here.
