CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The numbers of people using a western Michigan airport are approaching levels prior to the start of restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Management at Gerald R. Ford International Airport outside Grand Rapids say travel numbers are about 90% of what they were in March 2020, WOOD-TV reported.

About 60,000 people are expected to travel through the airport in Cascade Township in the next 10 days.

The airport finished 2020 with half the number of travelers it normally sees. By the end of this year, it is hoping to get closer to 70%.

However, Michigan and other parts of the United States are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Kent County, where the airport is located, on Thursday recorded 320 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths, MLive.com reported.

The seven-day average of new cases is now at 274 per day, up from 79 cases per day on March 1. Officials reported 398 and 320 new cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, the county has had 53,539 cases and 674 deaths.

