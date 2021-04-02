Michigan (WNEM) — A former employee of an assisted living facility is facing charges after thousands of dollars were stolen from a resident.
In September, the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post was contacted to investigate a stolen money complaint from a resident at The Brook of Houghton Lake. MSP said the son of the victim said his father and mother are residents at The Brook.
According to MSP, the father was missing more than $10,000 in cash that he kept in his room. The investigation led to the arrest of an employee at the time, 45-year-old Julie Ann Whitfold from Roscommon. State police said she no longer works at the facility.
A warrant was issued by the Roscommon County Prosecutor’s Office on Feb. 26. Whitford was arrested at her residence by the MSP Seventh District Fugitive Team on March 2 and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.
Whitford was arraigned on April 1 in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on one count of larceny in a building. Her bond was set at $10,000 and will be back in court on April 21 at 10:30 a.m.
