(CBS DETROIT) – If you’re looking for some family fun this weekend two events are happening in memory of a late teen.

“We 3 Queens” and “Justice For Jada” are teaming up for an Easter egg drop.

One event is happening Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jada Rankin playground on Lyndon and Cruse in Detroit.

The park was named after a teen who was shot and killed by a stray bullet.

In honor of her memory, kids can stop at the park to see the Easter bunny, go on an egg hunt, enjoy painting and other activities.

Parents will also be able to learn more about housing and utility assistance.

Organizers say they want to use the special holiday to give back to the community while keeping Jada’s name alive.

“Everything that we do and Justice for Jada does is a way to keep her memory alive. She was a beautiful young lady who was taken from us way too soon due to gun violence so we just want to give the community something back and this is how we plan to do it,” said Anne Lynn, We 3 Queens founder.

The second egg drop is happening Saturday at Clinton Park located at 8145 Chalfonte from 2-4 p.m.

