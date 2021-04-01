Daily Covid-19 Minute: Real-World Vaccine DataNew data proves the Pfizer and Moderna covid vaccines work extremely well in real world conditions. This from the CDC who followed over four thousand healthcare workers for 13 weeks. Among the 2500 of them who got vaccinated there were only 11 cases of covid, eight who were partially vaccinated, and three who were fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people were 90% less likely to get infected with covid and partially vaccinated individuals were 80% less likely to get sick two weeks after their first vaccine dose. Sometimes vaccines perform better in the lab than they do in real world settings but now there is more proof that the mrna vaccines are extremely effective.

9 hours ago