  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:31 PMThe United States of Al
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,036 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 49 deaths Thursday.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 33 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

READ MORE: Opening Day: Tigers Fans React To COVID Restrictions

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 678,295 and 16,141 deaths as of April 1.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Variant From Brazil Reported In Michigan

In the state as of March 26, there has been a total of 569,460 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Former Prisoner Taking On Michigan Laws To Create Change In Criminal Justice System

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.