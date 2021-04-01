  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Delta Airlines is the last major U.S. air carrier to end its policy of blocking middle seats.

The airline’s announcement reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.

All major carriers originally enacted the policy to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Delta’s is set to end on May 1.

