LANSING, Mich. — Michigan, which has the nation’s highest coronavirus infection rate in the past week, reported the state’s first confirmed case of a variant identified in Brazil.
The variant is considered more contagious than other strains, according to the state health department. It was found in a resident in Bay County, where local health officials were investigating the person's exposure history.
State Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel expressed concern about an additional variant. Michigan previously reported finding variants identified in Britain and South Africa.
Hertel says it's important to "do what works to slow the spread of the virus" by wearing masks, staying socially distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands and getting a vaccine. Mask mandates remain in effect and vaccines are eligible to everyone starting Monday.
