(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michigan residents to look out for text message scams, known as “smishing.”
Smishing is a form of criminal activity attempting to obtain personal or financial information.READ MORE: Opening Day: Tigers Fans React To COVID Restrictions
While smishing is used for several different types of scams, most recently criminals have used this format to send bogus COVID-19 vaccine surveys.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, people across the country have reported getting texts out of the blue, asking them to complete a limited-time survey about the vaccine. In exchange, people are offered a free reward and then informed they must pay a shipping fee, which requires bank account or credit card information.
Nessel says this is a scam and not to fall for it.
“Scammers are continuing to prey on our fears and concerns surrounding the ongoing pandemic. As a result, they are attempting to use the vaccine rollout to bamboozle people out of their personal information. Do not fall for these tactics,” said Nessel. “Never click on any unsolicited links or attachments that you may receive via text, and if offered a prize or reward, never enter your credit card, bank account information, or any other personally identifiable information to collect it.”READ MORE: Michigan Reports 6,036 New COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths Thursday
If you get a suspicious text or email, remember:
DON’T
- Click on any links or open attachments
- Give out bank account, credit card, or personal information
DO
- Report smishing texts to 7726 (SPAM) for investigation
- Filter unwanted text messages through your wireless provider or with a call-blocking app
For more information, visit here.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus Variant From Brazil Reported In Michigan
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.