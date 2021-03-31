(CBS DETROIT) – Opening day 2021 returns with new rules and a new experience.

“Opening day is like a holiday here in metro-Detroit. Everybody loves opening day. It means that spring is starting and the good ole Detroit tigers are coming home,” said Detroit Tigers Marketing VP Ellen Hill-Zeringue.

Usually, a sold-out park would accommodate over 40,000 fans but this year the pandemic is cutting the capacity to 8,200 fans.

“The beauty of Comerica Park is we’re outdoors. We’re a large venue so everybody can enjoy Tigers baseball in a safe environment. You know last year we weren’t allowed to have any fans so we’re excited to welcome back the best fans in baseball,” said Hill-Zeringue.

If you’re heading down to Comerica Park to watch the Tigers take on, you must remember to keep your mask on at all times.

Masks can only be removed while eating in the bleachers or in designated dining areas.

And if you plan on stopping at the concession or gift shop you can keep the cash at home.

“So, this year we will be cashless and if you come to the ballpark and you still have cash don’t worry. We’ve got reverse ATMs. You put your cash in, what will come out is a little bit of a gift card that you can then use to purchase the things you want to purchase,” said Hill-Zeringue.

The tailgating tradition won’t be a part of opening day this season as city officials tighten up on restrictions to prevent a spike in COVID cases.

“The city of Detroit has asked that there’s no tailgating anywhere near Comerica Park. We do encourage fans if you don’t have a ticket to the game why not support some of the local patrons, bars and restaurants that are down here surrounding Comerica park and the district Detroit,” said Hill-Zeringue.

If you didn’t get a ticket for opening day, you still have a chance to catch a game this weekend, for either Saturday or Sunday.

Tickets start at $10.

