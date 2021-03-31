(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit companies with 100 or more employees can request on-site vaccinations with Detroit Health Department.
Employers able to assemble large groups of more than 100 employees over the course of a day may call the Detroit Means Business call center at 844-333-8249 to arrange for a Health Department visit.READ MORE: Gov. Whitmer Increases Michigan's Daily Vaccination Goal To 100,000 Shots Per Day
For all COVID-19 vaccine coverage, visit here.READ MORE: Housing, Employment Assistance For Returning Citizens
