MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,311 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 10 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 672,259 and 16,902 deaths as of March 31.
In the state as of March 26, there has been a total of 569,460 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
