(CBS DETROIT) – Seven board members at the Detroit Institute of Arts resigned amid allegations of a toxic work environment.

This comes after allegations surfaced last summer in a change.org petition by current and former staff members.

A whistleblower organization leaked the recordings of the findings earlier this month following an independent investigation last November.

