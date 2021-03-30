(CBS DETROIT) – A 21-year-old woman is listed in temporary serious condition following a Detroit shooting.
It happened Monday at 8:30 p.m. in the 11900 block of E. State Fair.
Police say the 21-year-old woman was standing in front of her home when a red Ford Taurus drove by and someone inside fired multiple shots, striking her and then fled the location.
The car was occupied by two unknown men and a woman.
The 21-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
