(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a 58-year-old man dead in Detroit.

It happened Sunday at 5:20 a.m. in the 9600 block of Meyers.

Police say the 58-year-old man was shot inside the location by a 68-year-old man during a verbal altercation that turned physical.

First responders pronounced the man dead and the 68-year-old man was taken into custody on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

