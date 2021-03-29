  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – A 30-year-old Detroit mother has been charged in connection with her 13-year-old son being shot by his 10-year-old cousin.

Credit: Detroit Police

Brianna Williams has been charged with second degree child abuse and was arraigned in the 34th District Court. Williams was given a $2000 personal bond.

It happened March 9 at 12:30 p.m. when Detroit police responded to the report of a child being shot in the head in the 19400 block of Justine Street.

When police arrived, they found the 13-year-old had a gunshot wound to the right side of his forehead. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

It’s alleged his 10-year-old cousin found an unsecured handgun in the home, that belonged to a relative of Williams, and shot the 13-year-old in the head.

“This case came to our office on the same day as another child shooting case, as a result of unsafe storage of a weapon,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “Way too many innocent, very young children have easy access to these deadly weapons and this situation usually ends up with a seriously injured or fatally wounded child. I do not understand why the adults cannot safely store their firearms.”

Williams is expected back in court on May 6.

