(CBS DETROIT) – Over 65,000 adults throughout the state of Michigan are signing up for a tuition free education.

“So what do the people of Michigan think about this historic opportunity for free community college, it honestly is pretty impressive,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

Michigan Reconnect is designed to give residents 25 and older a chance to enroll in a community college or skills trade program at no cost.

The $30 million program launched in February and was funded by the state legislature with bi-partisan support.

“Putting so many Michiganders on their way to earning the advanced education and training for high-paying jobs in high demands fields in Michigan’s 21st century economy,” said Gilchrist.

Danielle Ybarra of Pontiac is taking full advantage of the opportunity.

After trying to balance school and work, Ybarra says she had to drop her classes at Oakland Community College and work full-time.

She says Michigan reconnect is giving her a second chance to finish a goal she started almost 10 years ago.

“I am proudly proud to say that this fall I will reconnect with my journey toward an Oakland Community College Associate Degree. I currently have 49 credits and just four more classes to go. If all goes well, I’ll graduate by next May,” said Ybarra.

So far, over 37,000 people have signed up in southeastern Michigan, which is the largest region in the state.

The program was created to help over four million people in the state.

“I was so surprised at how easy the application process was. I received a response right away and I qualified for the scholarship,” said Ybarra.

