(CBS DETROIT) – Monday is the last day for Flint residents or former residents to register to be part of the $641 million settlement due to the Flint Water Crisis.
As of last Friday, about 40,000 people had registered to get a small portion of that money as part of approved relief for those affected by the crisis.
You can register online and mailed registrations postmarked by Monday will also be accepted.
For more information, visit here.
