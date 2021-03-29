(CNN) – State leaders across the US have expressed concern about their latest COVID-19 data, urging residents to double down on safety measures just a few weeks longer until enough of the population is protected against the virus.
Michigan is in the middle of another COVID-19 surge, a top health official in the state told CNN on Sunday.
And cases are increasing most in younger people, specifically the 10 to 19-year-old age group, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said.
The state is experiencing community spread, Khaldun said and attributed the rise in cases to a number of factors, like more gatherings and more mobility, economic reopenings and specific outbreaks in some prisons and schools.
In Illinois, state officials announced Friday they were deploying rapid response vaccination teams to several counties and expanding vaccine eligibility in response to a “concerning possible trend in increasing COVID hospitalizations and case rates.”
“Recent increases in hospital admissions and test positivity are concerning new developments and we don’t want to go down the same path we’ve seen before and experience a resurgence in the pandemic,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a statement.
"We cannot move forward if our metrics are going backward," the director added.
