More People Urged To Take Advantage Of Free Community College TuitionOver 65,000 adults throughout the state of Michigan are signing up for a tuition free education.

Monday Is Last Day To Register For Flint’s $641M SettlementAs of last Friday, about 40,000 people registered to get a small portion of that money as part of approved relief for those affected by the crisis.

70 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan SchoolsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in 70 Michigan schools.

Michigan Reports 8,202 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths For Sunday And MondayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

107-Year-Old Driver Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Allen ParkA 107-year-old woman has died after the vehicle she was driving was struck by another vehicle in Allen Park.

COVID-19 Vaccine Found Highly Effective In Real-World US StudyThe U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies.