(CBS DETROIT) – Beginning Saturday, April 3, Detroiters will be able to receive the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Northwest Activities Center.

NWAC is located at 18100 Meyers and will be administering vaccines from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This week, the Detroit Health Department is expected to receive 3,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine according to Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair.

Those eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine include:

  • Detroiters age 18 and older.
  • Anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Detroit and reports to a work site.

To make an appointment for the NWAC, call 313-230-0505.

