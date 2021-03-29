(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in 70 Michigan schools.
On Monday, March 29, the data released by state health officials show the majority of the outbreaks are between two to nine cases.
In Macomb County, 10 schools reported coronavirus outbreak cases.
There were two cases reported among students at May V. Peck Elementary, Ottawa Elementary, L’Anse Creuse Middle School Central, Romeo Middle School, New Haven High School and Warren Woods Towers High School. Both Keith Bovenschen School and Glen H Peters School reported two cases among both staff and students.
L'Anse Creuse Middle School North reported four cases among students and Romeo 9th Grade Academy reported five cases among students.
Ten schools in Oakland County reported coronavirus outbreaks cases.
Out of the schools that reported cases in Oakland County, Oxford HS ranked the highest with nine cases among students. Oxford Middle School, Walled Lake Western, Clarenceville High School and Holly Academy reported the lowest with two cases.
In Wayne County, Stevenson High School reported 10 cases among students; Churchill High School and East Middle School reported five cases among students; Cleveland Elementary School and Holmes Middle School reported two cases among students.
School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. For more information visit here.
