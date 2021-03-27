NANCY DREW – Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
THERE'S A NEW GHOST IN TOWN – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) picks up a new investigating job involving the local florist and is pleasantly surprised when Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla) is able to offer some assistance.
Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) receives a cryptic text message.
Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star.
Amanda Row directed the episode written by Jesse Stern (#210).
Original airdate 3/31/2021.
