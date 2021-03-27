  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMPaid Program
    06:30 AMPaid Program
    07:00 AMLucky Dog
    07:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Nancy Drew

NANCY DREW – Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

THERE’S A NEW GHOST IN TOWN – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) picks up a new investigating job involving the local florist and is pleasantly surprised when Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla) is able to offer some assistance.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 5,030 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths Friday

Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) receives a cryptic text message.

Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star.

Amanda Row directed the episode written by Jesse Stern (#210).

READ MORE: Detroiters New Art Installment In Parker's Alley Shows Love To The City

Original airdate 3/31/2021.

Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

 

MORE NEWS: 3 Men To Stand Trial In 2017 Slaying Of Michigan Woman

 