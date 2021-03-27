  • WWJ-TV

BULLETPROOF – Monday, March 29, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

EVERYONE HAS A STORY – Just when it looks like this case is all but solved, Bishop (Noel Clarke) tells Pike (Ashley Walters) and Tanner (Lindsey Coulson) about a hunch that turns everything on its side and puts Arjana’s (Vanessa Vanderpuye) life in jeopardy.

The episode was directed by Sarmad Masud and written by Nick Love (#303).

Original airdate 3/29/2021. BULLETPROOF will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

