RIVERDALE – Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
PARENT-TEACHER NIGHT — While preparing for the school's Parent-Teacher night, Archie (KJ Apa) is caught off guard when his former Army General shows up in Riverdale with some unexpected news.
Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) pushes back after hearing that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Reggie (Charles Melton) have expressed interest in taking over the Blossom maple groves.
Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) unconventional way to get through a case of writer’s block causes Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) to be concerned for his safety.
Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) receive some unexpected visitors.
Camila Mendes and Casey Cott also star.
Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon (#510).
Original airdate 3/31/2021.