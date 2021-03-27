Penn Jillette and Teller (Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW)
PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
FAVORITE MOMENTS & FAVORITE FOOLERS – From the serious to the comedic, see those who amused, and fooled, Penn & Teller – including a mind-reading chicken!
The special includes behind the scenes footage, special guests, never-before-seen tricks a few other surprises.
PENN & TELLER: APRIL FOOL US DAY was produced by Penn Jillette & Teller, Andrew Golder, Peter Golden, and Lincoln Hiatt.
Original airdate 4/2/2018.