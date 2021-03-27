ALL AMERICAN STORIES II – Monday, March 29, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
THE ONLY WAY IS FORWARD – Co-hosted by acclaimed storyteller Yogi Roth and former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, whose life story serves as the inspiration for The CW's hit series ALL AMERICAN, ALL AMERICAN STORIES profiles incredible athletes who overcame unimaginable obstacles in their relentless pursuit of greatness.
Athletes featured in this special include Jerome Avery, Denise Korenek, Leo Rodgers and Lopez Lomong.
Yogi Roth sits down with each athlete and as they share their story in a unique and powerful way, with additional insight and commentary provided by co-host Spencer Paysinger, who triumphed over his own obstacles to make it to the NFL (#102).
Original airdate 3/29/2021.