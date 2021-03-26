In Parkers Alley behind the Shinola Hotel in downtown Detroit you’ll find cool shops, and eateries, but now just beyond the famous Shinola clock lies something, that adds even more of a unique ambiance. Melinda Anderson President of Studio M Detroit says its a display of love for Detroit.

“I wanted it to bring a little bit of joy and uplift spirits during this time.” Said Anderson during an interview Friday

For most of us, COVID cancelled many of our plans, and for Architect and Event planner Melinda Anderson, that meant no events to plan. With hundreds of events and years of experience under her belt Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock took notice of Melinda’s work and ask if she would create something special for this space in Parkers Alley.

“They asked me if I would create an Instagram-able moment and this is what happened that I created this installation, for that effort.” Said Anderson

Inspired by her city Anderson created a “313” Heart installation, it started with a valentine’s display, then an homage to 313 day.

“For St. Patrick’s Day last week we had a flora rainbow that was made out of real flowers.” Anderson said

From there the display has taking off.

“I’ve been really thrilled with how people have supported this and giving me shout outs on Instagram” Said Anderson

She says next week the installation will change a bit to honor the Detroit Tigers.

“We have an artist name Ryan Wheeler who’s going to be doing a really special mural for opening day.” Said Anderson

Anderson says having her work in a space named after someone so special in history is something she’s especially proud of.

“Is named after Thomas Parker who was the first black land owner in the city of Detroit.” Anderson said with pride

Most of her events Anderson says only lasts one night, but she’s hoping like Parkers Alley this experience will leave an historic mark on the city.

