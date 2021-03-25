MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,224 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 49 deaths Thursday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 642,869 and 15,984 deaths as of March 25.
In the state as of March 19, there has been a total of 562,775 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
