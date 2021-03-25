(CBS DETROIT) – A 34-year-old Dearborn man has been charged after stabbing five people at a hookah lounge.
Taha Shitawi has been charged with five counts of each of the following crimes: assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and felonious assault.
It happened on March 21 at 3:30 a.m., where police say Shitawi had a verbal argument with several people inside the location and went outside of the lounge where the arguing continued.
Allegedly during the argument, Shitawi pulled out a knife and stabbed several people.
A 32-year-old woman, two 31-year-old men, a 25-year-old man, and a 29-year-old woman were injured.
First responders transported them to a local hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.
“The allegations, in this case, illustrate disturbing violence. I am asking people to think before they react; violence is never the answer. Whether it is with a gun or a knife, these crimes have life-changing and devastating consequences for victims, their families, our entire community, and the perpetrator,’’ said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.
Shitawi is expected to be back in court on April 5.
