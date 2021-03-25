Dan Gilbert Announces $500 Million Investment In Detroit, With $15 Million To Pay Off Homeowners Property Tax DebtDan Gilbert announces a $500 million-dollar investment in the city of Detroit, with $15 million of that going toward paying off property tax debt to 20,000 Detroit home owners.

Officials Want Families To Get COVID Tests After Coming Back From Spring Break TripsWith a rise in cases just before many mid-Michigan students head off to possible spring break destinations there's growing concern among schools to revert back to remote classes once vacation is over. A local superintendent said it's a fluid situation.

Eastern Michigan University Accused Of Failing To Respond To AssaultsEastern Michigan University “turned a blind eye” to the sexual assault of students by other students, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by 11 women who said they were victims.

Michigan Reports 5,224 New COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths ThursdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Michigan Sees Virus Surge, But Tighter Restrictions UnlikelyMichigan, which not long ago had one of the country’s lowest COVID-19 infection rates, is confronting an alarming spike that some experts worry could be a harbinger nationally.

34-Year-Old Dearborn Man Charged In Hookah Lounge StabbingA 34-year-old Dearborn man has been charged after stabbing five people at a hookah lounge.