(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been charged in a fatal shooting at Motor City Casino.
27-year-old Nicholas White has been charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm.READ MORE: Dan Gilbert Announces $500 Million Investment In Detroit, With $15 Million To Pay Off Homeowners Property Tax Debt
It happened March 21 at 1:48 a.m. when Detroit police officers responded to a shooting report on the second level of the Motor City Casino parking structure.
When officers arrived, they saw 25-year-old Kermit McCants suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Officials Want Families To Get COVID Tests After Coming Back From Spring Break Trips
Police say allegedly a verbal argument between White and McCants escalated, and White fatally shot McCants. White then allegedly fled in his car after the shooting.
He was arrested by Detroit police on March 22 and arraigned on March 24. He is scheduled to be back in court on April 6.MORE NEWS: Eastern Michigan University Accused Of Failing To Respond To Assaults
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.