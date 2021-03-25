  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Ecorse, investigation, Michigan, Police, River Rouge

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after two men were shot in Ecorse and died in a vehicle outside the River Rouge Police station.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. where police say two women drove the men in the backseat of a vehicle to the police station in search of help.

Police say the two women asked officers for help before the men died in the vehicle outside the police station.

The two men were in their 20s.

This is an ongoing investigation.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.