MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,454 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 16 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 637,645 and 15,935 deaths as of March 24.
In the state as of March 19, there has been a total of 562,775 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
