(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is visiting several construction sites at Michigan’s roads and bridges.
The governor says she is urging the legislature to pass a $30 million budget request to fix the state’s infrastructure.READ MORE: Detroit’s Fisher Theatre To Be Acquired By U.K. Company
“We’ve got a once in a lifetime opportunity with the American rescue plan dollars coming to Michigan, thanks to President Biden, we’ve got about $10 billion. This is money that we can use to make once in a lifetime type of investments,” she said.READ MORE: Family Of Slain 27-Year-Old Woman Says She Was A Dedicated Mother
This is in addition to federal funding from the coronavirus relief plan.
Already underway is the $350 million Rebuilding Michigan Plan which is reconstructing the state’s highways.MORE NEWS: Clinton Township Police Chief Dies From COVID-19 Complications
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.